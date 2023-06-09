Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,595 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,693 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,480 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 896 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMR opened at $148.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.90 and a 1 year high of $183.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.07.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $17.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.22 by $2.79. The business had revenue of $911.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.50 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 93.04% and a net margin of 33.46%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $20.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 48.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s payout ratio is currently 2.68%.

Separately, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

