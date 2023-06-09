Alpha Services and (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Alpha Services and (OTCMKTS:ALBKY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Alpha Services and in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an underperform rating for the company.
Alpha Services and Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of ALBKY stock opened at $0.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.29. Alpha Services and has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $0.37.
Alpha Services and Company Profile
Alpha Services & Holdings SA engages in the banking business. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Asset Management and Insurance, Investment Banking and Treasury, Southern Eastern Europe, and Other. The Retail Banking segment includes all individuals, professionals, small and very small companies operating in Greece and abroad, except from South-Eastern Europe countries.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alpha Services and (ALBKY)
- Hooker Furnishings Discount To Book, A Value Play?
- REV Group Shifts Into High Gear: Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Kirkland’s Cycle Pick Up Again? Earnings May Have An Answer
- Don’t Bet On A Rally In Stitch Fix, Invest In The Future
- 2 Dow Stocks Trading Less Than 10x Earnings are Blue Chip Values
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Services and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Services and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.