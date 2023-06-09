Amalgamated Bank Acquires 369 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after buying an additional 7,330 shares in the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 413,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,728,000 after buying an additional 92,569 shares in the last quarter.

MRTX opened at $38.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.02. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.70 and a 12 month high of $101.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.55.

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.47) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $7.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 71.90% and a negative net margin of 3,901.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 910.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.40) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mirati Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.38.

In other news, CFO Laurie Stelzer sold 4,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $172,217.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,355.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $28,034.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,621,530.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Laurie Stelzer sold 4,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $172,217.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,355.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

