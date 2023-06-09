Amalgamated Bank Buys 132 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNET. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,355,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,872,000 after purchasing an additional 61,382 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 89,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after purchasing an additional 51,417 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 32,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 113,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after purchasing an additional 6,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total transaction of $473,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,191,726.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,442 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total value of $221,342.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,217.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total value of $473,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,191,726.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,942 shares of company stock valued at $1,265,468. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TriNet Group Trading Down 0.3 %

TNET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on TriNet Group in a report on Friday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on TriNet Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

NYSE TNET opened at $97.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. TriNet Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.60 and a twelve month high of $98.65. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.09 and its 200 day moving average is $79.55.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $394.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.55 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 47.82% and a net margin of 6.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human capital management (HCM) solutions to small and mid-sized businesses. Its services include HR expertise, benefit options, payroll services, risk mitigation, and a technology platform. The company was founded by Martin Babinec in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

