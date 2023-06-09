Amalgamated Bank Buys 650 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PD. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in PagerDuty by 270.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in PagerDuty in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in PagerDuty in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on PagerDuty from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PagerDuty from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded PagerDuty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.30.

Insider Transactions at PagerDuty

PagerDuty Trading Down 0.0 %

In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 75,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total transaction of $2,373,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,066,580.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other PagerDuty news, Director Elena Gomez sold 23,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $811,701.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,149.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total value of $2,373,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 602,610 shares in the company, valued at $19,066,580.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 253,605 shares of company stock worth $7,934,700 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PD opened at $22.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 0.93. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $35.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.41.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 27.74% and a negative return on equity of 35.07%. The company had revenue of $103.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

PagerDuty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

Featured Stories

