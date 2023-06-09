Amalgamated Bank Has $464,000 Stock Holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) by 57.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,483,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,624,000 after acquiring an additional 123,883 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,649,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,444,000 after acquiring an additional 171,697 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,434,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,323,000 after acquiring an additional 30,966 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,057,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,709,000 after purchasing an additional 261,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 870,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,629,000 after purchasing an additional 40,553 shares in the last quarter. 29.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Insider Activity at Reynolds Consumer Products

In other news, CAO Chris Mayrhofer bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $134,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,125.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Reynolds Consumer Products Price Performance

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

Shares of REYN opened at $28.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 0.47. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.54 and a twelve month high of $32.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.70 and a 200-day moving average of $28.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on REYN shares. Barclays increased their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Reynolds Consumer Products in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Featured Stories

