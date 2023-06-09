Amalgamated Bank Has $480,000 Position in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in IVERIC bio were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISEE. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in IVERIC bio in the third quarter worth approximately $65,033,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in IVERIC bio by 48.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,733,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,747 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in IVERIC bio by 2,142.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,361,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,770 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in IVERIC bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,910,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in IVERIC bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,470,000.

IVERIC bio Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of ISEE stock opened at $38.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.71 and a beta of 1.10. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $38.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 15.53 and a quick ratio of 15.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, COO Keith Westby sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $1,068,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,708.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other IVERIC bio news, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 1,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $54,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,054,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Keith Westby sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $1,068,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,708.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 213,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,031,271 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ISEE. Wedbush downgraded IVERIC bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded IVERIC bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group cut IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

About IVERIC bio

(Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

Featured Stories

