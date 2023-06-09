Amalgamated Bank Increases Position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Cactus were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cactus by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cactus by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 10,813 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cactus by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,236,000 after buying an additional 94,603 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cactus in the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cactus by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 950,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,933,000 after buying an additional 10,327 shares during the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cactus Stock Up 8.2 %

Shares of NYSE WHD opened at $40.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cactus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $58.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.94.

Cactus Announces Dividend

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Cactus had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $228.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WHD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Cactus from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cactus from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cactus from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

Cactus Profile

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

