Amalgamated Bank Increases Stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,336 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VRNT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,411,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,283,000 after acquiring an additional 77,055 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,425,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,549,000 after acquiring an additional 604,112 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its stake in Verint Systems by 12.7% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,475,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,126,000 after buying an additional 278,706 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Verint Systems by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,554,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,392,000 after buying an additional 27,753 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Verint Systems by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,381,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,379,000 after buying an additional 8,039 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Verint Systems from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Verint Systems Stock Performance

Verint Systems stock opened at $37.66 on Friday. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.63 and a 12-month high of $51.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -376.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.89.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 1.65%. The company had revenue of $216.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $1,093,640.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,023,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,744,217.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $1,093,640.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,023,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,744,217.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Grant A. Highlander sold 931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $35,992.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,431,675.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,583 shares of company stock valued at $7,895,427 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.