Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Increased by Morningstar Investment Management LLC

Morningstar Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,539 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 4.2% of Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on AMZN. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.93.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at $13,879,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $482,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 568,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,542,783.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 75,644 shares of company stock worth $8,576,262 over the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $124.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57. The company has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.