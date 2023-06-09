Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Amalgamated Bank’s 3rd Largest Position

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,426,936 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,824 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.8% of Amalgamated Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $203,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $79,275,249,000 after acquiring an additional 12,456,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,272,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121,516 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,867.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,089,669,000 after acquiring an additional 90,167,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,472,456.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,879,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,644 shares of company stock valued at $8,576,262. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com Trading Up 2.5 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $124.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.92 and a 200-day moving average of $99.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 295.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $146.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Articles

