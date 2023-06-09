Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,056 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 6,759 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 79,323 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,663,000 after acquiring an additional 15,518 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,103 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 19,785 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Tlwm grew its position in Amazon.com by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Tlwm now owns 16,855 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 7,649 shares during the period. Finally, Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 120,949 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,160,000 after buying an additional 15,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,644 shares of company stock worth $8,576,262 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com Trading Up 2.5 %

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $124.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.61. The company has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 295.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Further Reading

