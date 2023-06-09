Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,929 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 6,269 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.1% of Continuum Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after acquiring an additional 310,134,486 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,867.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,089,669,000 after acquiring an additional 90,167,792 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,909.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,731,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,219,876,000 after acquiring an additional 37,754,468 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.93.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $63,135.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,291,530.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,991,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $63,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,291,530.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 75,644 shares of company stock worth $8,576,262 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $124.25 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $146.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 295.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

