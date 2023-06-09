American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 133,349 Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 788,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,349 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $13,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,391,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $172,695,000 after purchasing an additional 151,313 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,758,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,880,000 after purchasing an additional 161,414 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 5.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,600,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,592,000 after purchasing an additional 189,991 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 293.1% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,277,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,012,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,684,000 after purchasing an additional 139,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Monday, February 27th.

In other Oceaneering International news, Director Deanna L. Goodwin sold 48,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total value of $800,380.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,899 shares in the company, valued at $329,726.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Oceaneering International news, SVP Earl Childress sold 9,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $161,892.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Deanna L. Goodwin sold 48,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total transaction of $800,380.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,899 shares in the company, valued at $329,726.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,054 shares of company stock worth $1,129,283. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of OII opened at $18.15 on Friday. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $22.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $536.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

