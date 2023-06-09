American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 37,999 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 141,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,999 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $13,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in StoneX Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,811,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,713,000 after acquiring an additional 11,780 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,155,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,852,000 after purchasing an additional 14,158 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 851,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,931 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 636,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,830,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in StoneX Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 435,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,994,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $296,695.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,325,504.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $296,695.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,325,504.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Glenn Henry Stevens purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.18 per share, for a total transaction of $252,540.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 52,201 shares in the company, valued at $4,394,280.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

StoneX Group Stock Up 0.7 %

StoneX Group Profile

Shares of SNEX opened at $87.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.24 and a 12 month high of $106.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.92.

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

