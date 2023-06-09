American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 44,884 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,884 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $13,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter worth $30,000. First Command Bank raised its stake in ONEOK by 401.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in ONEOK by 1,003.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $60.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $71.57. The company has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.83.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 11.09%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.08%.

Several research firms have issued reports on OKE. Raymond James increased their price objective on ONEOK from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.45.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

