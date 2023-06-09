American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 62,724 Shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,724 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $12,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ASIX. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 1.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 23,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of AdvanSix from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AdvanSix in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE ASIX opened at $36.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.84. AdvanSix Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $45.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $400.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.23 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 19.88%. On average, research analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.65%.

In other AdvanSix news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $35,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,256.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $109,830. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

