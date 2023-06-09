American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 706,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 154,643 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in NMI were worth $14,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NMIH. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NMI by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,027,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,374,000 after purchasing an additional 802,865 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NMI by 15.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,053,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,585,000 after acquiring an additional 551,924 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of NMI by 81.5% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,169,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,829,000 after acquiring an additional 525,175 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of NMI by 10.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,723,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,847,000 after acquiring an additional 354,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of NMI in the fourth quarter worth $5,152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Get NMI alerts:

Insider Activity at NMI

In related news, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 2,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $65,846.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,463,002.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NMI Price Performance

NMIH has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NMI in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of NMI from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NMI from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.38.

NMI stock opened at $26.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.47. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.33 and a 12-month high of $26.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $133.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.93 million. NMI had a net margin of 56.26% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NMI Profile

(Get Rating)

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.