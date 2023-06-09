American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 870,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,721 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in ON were worth $14,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ONON. Eisler Capital US LLC acquired a new stake in ON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,818,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in ON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in ON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $676,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in ON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $745,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ON by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ONON shares. Williams Trading cut shares of ON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of ON from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of ON from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of ON from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ON to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.94.

NYSE:ONON opened at $28.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.15. On Holding AG has a 1-year low of $15.44 and a 1-year high of $34.88.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $420.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.62 million. ON had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that On Holding AG will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

