American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 648.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 172,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,129 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $13,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Incyte in the third quarter valued at $29,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Incyte by 76.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Incyte by 91.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Incyte in the third quarter valued at $51,000. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INCY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Incyte in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Securities raised Incyte from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Incyte from $95.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Incyte Stock Performance

Shares of INCY stock opened at $61.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 42.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.72. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $60.71 and a 52-week high of $86.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $808.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.17 million. Incyte had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 9.99%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Incyte Profile

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

