American Century Companies Inc. Buys 139,252 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) by 186.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,252 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $12,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMRC. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Ameresco by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 4.0% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. 57.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total value of $231,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMRC stock opened at $47.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.80. Ameresco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.62 and a 12-month high of $76.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $271.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.61 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business’s revenue was down 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Ameresco from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Roth Mkm raised Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Ameresco from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Ameresco from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ameresco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.07.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

