American Century Companies Inc. Buys 26,067 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,067 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $12,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the third quarter worth about $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Channing Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period.

TM stock opened at $146.86 on Friday. Toyota Motor Co. has a twelve month low of $130.07 and a twelve month high of $167.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TM. TheStreet upgraded Toyota Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

