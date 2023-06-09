American Century Companies Inc. Buys 26,067 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,067 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $12,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the third quarter worth about $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Channing Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period.
Toyota Motor Price Performance
TM stock opened at $146.86 on Friday. Toyota Motor Co. has a twelve month low of $130.07 and a twelve month high of $167.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Toyota Motor
Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Toyota Motor (TM)
- Hooker Furnishings Discount To Book, A Value Play?
- REV Group Shifts Into High Gear: Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Kirkland’s Cycle Pick Up Again? Earnings May Have An Answer
- Don’t Bet On A Rally In Stitch Fix, Invest In The Future
- 2 Dow Stocks Trading Less Than 10x Earnings are Blue Chip Values
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.