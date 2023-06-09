American Century Companies Inc. Buys 876,793 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 157.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,435,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 876,793 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $14,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UAA. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Under Armour by 34.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Under Armour by 2,312.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Under Armour in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Under Armour in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Under Armour in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 33.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kevin A. Plank sold 16,000,000 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $98,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 482,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,957,424.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UAA shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Under Armour from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Williams Trading upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Under Armour from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Under Armour from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

Shares of UAA opened at $7.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.26 and a 200-day moving average of $9.54. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $13.05. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Other. The company was founded by Kevin A.

