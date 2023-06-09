American Century Companies Inc. Buys 92,440 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 889,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,440 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Navient were worth $14,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Navient in the third quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Navient by 89.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,937 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Navient by 87.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Navient by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in Navient in the fourth quarter worth $158,000. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navient Stock Up 0.9 %

Navient stock opened at $17.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.40, a quick ratio of 10.99 and a current ratio of 10.99. Navient Co. has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $19.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.79 and a 200 day moving average of $16.69.

Navient Announces Dividend

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.68 million. Navient had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 12.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Navient Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Navient’s payout ratio is 17.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NAVI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Navient from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Navient from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Navient from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.30.

About Navient

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

