American Century Companies Inc. Grows Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 2,037.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 346,952 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 330,717 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $13,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,498,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,241,000 after buying an additional 301,756 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,107,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,702,000 after buying an additional 138,821 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,054,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,499,000 after buying an additional 25,700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,759,000 after buying an additional 2,222,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,693,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,584,000 after buying an additional 427,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

DELL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.81.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $47.89 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.90 and a 1 year high of $51.40. The company has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.05.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.45. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.01% and a negative return on equity of 147.96%. The company had revenue of $20.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dell Technologies news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 22,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $964,998.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,365.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 22,042 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $964,998.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,365.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $583,219.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 841,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,695,643.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 522,371 shares of company stock valued at $22,038,868. Insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

