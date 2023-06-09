American Century Companies Inc. Grows Position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 659,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,698 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $13,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marten Transport by 835.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Marten Transport during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Motco purchased a new position in Marten Transport during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Marten Transport news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 5,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $106,897.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,920.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 22.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $22.30 on Friday. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $23.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.96.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $298.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Marten Transport’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.46%.

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

