American Century Companies Inc. Grows Position in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 435,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,971 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Textainer Group were worth $13,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,521,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,191,000 after purchasing an additional 83,441 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,755,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,446,000 after purchasing an additional 451,012 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,229,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,796,000 after purchasing an additional 95,635 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,005,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,012,000 after buying an additional 20,980 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 704,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,305,000 after buying an additional 7,096 shares during the period. 38.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TGH opened at $39.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a one year low of $25.47 and a one year high of $39.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Textainer Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.44%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Textainer Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment includes standard dry freight containers and also includes refrigerated and other special-purpose containers.

