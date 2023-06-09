American Century Companies Inc. Grows Stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,335,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 682,110 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines were worth $12,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 84.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 104,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 48,127 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 20.8% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 59,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 10,202 shares in the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 16.5% during the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 4,037,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,159,000 after purchasing an additional 573,191 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,514,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a report on Friday, May 19th. TheStreet cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company.

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at $3.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.64. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $4.20.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.00 million. Fortuna Silver Mines had a positive return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 22.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

