American Century Companies Inc. Grows Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,760 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $14,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $502.00 to $679.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $704.88.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $704.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.19. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $440.48 and a 52 week high of $709.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $670.17 and a 200 day moving average of $636.19.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 61.00%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $1.86 dividend. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 22.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total value of $325,460.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,553.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total value of $325,460.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,553.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total transaction of $3,072,723.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

Featured Stories

