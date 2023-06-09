American Century Companies Inc. Has $11.94 Million Stock Position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) by 1,411.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 230,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,553 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,571,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,648,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 410,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,030,000 after buying an additional 34,201 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,226,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,421,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,182,000 after purchasing an additional 38,028 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS opened at $90.17 on Friday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.66 and a 12-month high of $94.45. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.91 and a 200-day moving average of $65.51. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $44.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.10 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 652.50% and a negative return on equity of 225.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 211.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

APLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 69,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $6,196,375.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,713 shares in the company, valued at $6,900,914.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total transaction of $1,882,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,144,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,811,639.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 69,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $6,196,375.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,900,914.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 203,029 shares of company stock worth $16,703,925 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic compounds to treat diseases with high unmet needs. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, and Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.