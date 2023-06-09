American Century Companies Inc. Has $12.08 Million Position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,151,657 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 264,539 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $12,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 24.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,495,659 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $284,890,000 after buying an additional 3,981,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,889,657 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $165,266,000 after buying an additional 180,301 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,953,873 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $96,662,000 after buying an additional 59,685 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,297,974 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,596,000 after buying an additional 497,664 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 24.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,983,980 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,456,000 after buying an additional 395,166 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telephone and Data Systems Price Performance

Shares of TDS stock opened at $7.52 on Friday. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $17.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.79 and a 200-day moving average of $10.39.

Telephone and Data Systems Dividend Announcement

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.14). Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is -139.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc is a diversified telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of communications services, retail wireless connections, broadband, video, and voice connections. It operates through the following segments: UScellular, TDS Telecom, and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other.

