American Century Companies Inc. Has $12.36 Million Stock Position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) by 74.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 133,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,086 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $12,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LCII. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LCI Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in LCI Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 381.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LCI Industries stock opened at $122.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.49. LCI Industries has a 1 year low of $89.28 and a 1 year high of $139.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $973.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.61 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 52.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LCII shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective (down previously from $137.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on LCI Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on LCI Industries from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm downgraded LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $137.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.43.

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses, trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo, trucks, pontoon boats, trains, manufactured homes, and modular housing.

