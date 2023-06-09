American Century Companies Inc. Has $12.85 Million Position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 226,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 27,978 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $12,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFSI. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 13.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PennyMac Financial Services

In other news, CAO Gregory L. Hendry sold 2,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total transaction of $116,882.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,781.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total value of $895,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 420,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,114,264.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory L. Hendry sold 2,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total transaction of $116,882.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,732,781.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,861 shares of company stock valued at $4,954,121. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of PFSI opened at $65.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.43 and a 200 day moving average of $60.78. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.53 and a 12 month high of $73.79.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $302.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.08 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 9.86%. PennyMac Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was down 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 13.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut PennyMac Financial Services from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.33.

About PennyMac Financial Services

(Get Rating)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.