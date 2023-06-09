American Century Companies Inc. Has $13.06 Million Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,766 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,191 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $13,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in ResMed by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in ResMed by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 64.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed Stock Performance

NYSE RMD opened at $214.92 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.30 and a 1 year high of $247.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $224.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RMD. StockNews.com raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.43.

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.79, for a total transaction of $329,685.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,721,536.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ResMed news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,703,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.79, for a total value of $329,685.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,721,536.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,451 shares of company stock valued at $7,257,717. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

(Get Rating)

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.