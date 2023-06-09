American Century Companies Inc. Has $13.12 Million Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 353,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,687 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $13,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UGI by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 112,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 163,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after purchasing an additional 12,475 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 221.6% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 21,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 14,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 92,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI Stock Down 0.3 %

UGI opened at $29.56 on Friday. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.74.

UGI Increases Dividend

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.16). UGI had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This is a positive change from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently -49.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Roger Perreault acquired 3,565 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $99,748.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 41,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,677.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of UGI in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UGI in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UGI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

About UGI

(Get Rating)

UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.