American Century Companies Inc. Has $13.21 Million Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 280.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,971 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 107,606 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $13,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the third quarter worth $45,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lennar by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Lennar in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Lennar by 82.2% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennar

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $958,253.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lennar Stock Down 0.6 %

LEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Lennar from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Lennar in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Lennar from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Lennar from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Lennar in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.47.

Lennar stock opened at $113.37 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $62.54 and a twelve month high of $117.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.44.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.30%.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

