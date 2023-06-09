American Century Companies Inc. Has $13.33 Million Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 48.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 98,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 91,623 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $13,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $115.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.23 and its 200 day moving average is $132.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $50.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 0.65. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.22 and a fifty-two week high of $185.83.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Crown Castle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

In other Crown Castle news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,306.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at $590,306.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,757 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

