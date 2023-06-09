American Century Companies Inc. Has $13.61 Million Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,852 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $13,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Mosaic by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Mosaic by 3,186.4% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Mosaic from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Mosaic from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.88.

Mosaic Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of MOS opened at $34.93 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $31.44 and a 52 week high of $63.16. The firm has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.14). Mosaic had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic Profile

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.