American Century Companies Inc. Has $13.85 Million Stock Position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,048 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $13,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WD opened at $78.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.19. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.06 and a fifty-two week high of $115.19.

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $238.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.01 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WD shares. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

