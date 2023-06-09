American Century Companies Inc. Has $13.93 Million Stock Holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 898.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 410,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 369,290 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $13,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,526,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,824,000 after acquiring an additional 49,920 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 254,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,630,000 after acquiring an additional 11,598 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 21.4% in the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 10,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MXL. BNP Paribas raised MaxLinear from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on MaxLinear from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on MaxLinear from $55.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

MaxLinear Trading Down 1.0 %

About MaxLinear

NYSE MXL opened at $28.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.93. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.05 and a 52 week high of $43.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

(Get Rating)

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip, or SoC, solutions used in broadband, mobile and wireline infrastructure, data center, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.