American Century Companies Inc. Has $14.17 Million Holdings in VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,911,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 623,291 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in VIZIO were worth $14,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of VIZIO by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 923,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,069,000 after buying an additional 273,312 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of VIZIO by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,920,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,523,000 after buying an additional 576,192 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of VIZIO by 209.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 13,340 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $713,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZIO opened at $6.86 on Friday. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.32 and a twelve month high of $13.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.23, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.66.

VZIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of VIZIO from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of VIZIO from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VIZIO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

In other VIZIO news, CFO Adam R. Townsend sold 21,130 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $152,136.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 471,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,392,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 9,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $70,106.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 159,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,304. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam R. Townsend sold 21,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $152,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 471,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,392,733.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,768 shares of company stock valued at $528,975. 45.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

