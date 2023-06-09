American Century Companies Inc. Has $14.26 Million Stake in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,768 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Buckle were worth $14,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Buckle by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Buckle in the 3rd quarter valued at $405,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Buckle in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. JLB & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Buckle in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Buckle by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. 50.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on BKE. StockNews.com lowered Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 29th. UBS Group began coverage on Buckle in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company.

Buckle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BKE opened at $33.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.16. The Buckle, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $50.35.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $282.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.30 million. Buckle had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 60.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS.

Buckle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

Buckle Profile

The Buckle, Inc engages in the business of retailing medium to better-priced casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for fashion-conscious young men and women. The firm is also involved in the provision of customer services such as free hemming, free gift-packaging, easy layaways, private label credit card, and guest loyalty program.

Featured Stories

