American Century Companies Inc. Has $14.66 Million Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 234,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,911 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $14,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBH. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 474.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. TheStreet cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.25.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of PBH opened at $58.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.55. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.51 and a twelve month high of $67.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.59 and a 200-day moving average of $61.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $285.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.58 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

