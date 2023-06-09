American Century Companies Inc. Has $14.78 Million Stake in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 783,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,353 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $14,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Talos Energy by 37.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 57,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 5.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talos Energy Price Performance

Talos Energy stock opened at $13.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.22. Talos Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.69 and a 12-month high of $24.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $322.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.00 million. Talos Energy had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 12.36%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Talos Energy Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Talos Energy news, major shareholder Bcc Enven Investments (S), L.P sold 25,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $336,790.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,120,372 shares in the company, valued at $203,671,410.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TALO. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Talos Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Talos Energy from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stephens began coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Talos Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Talos Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

Talos Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

