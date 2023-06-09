American Century Companies Inc. Has $14.95 Million Stock Position in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 465,885 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,888 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in First Mid Bancshares were worth $14,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMBH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in First Mid Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $434,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 190.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 10,476 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 255,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,204,000 after buying an additional 146,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. 33.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at First Mid Bancshares

In related news, CEO Clay M. Dean purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.06 per share, for a total transaction of $27,060.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,133 shares in the company, valued at $247,138.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

First Mid Bancshares Stock Down 1.3 %

Several brokerages have commented on FMBH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of First Mid Bancshares from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

First Mid Bancshares stock opened at $25.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.47 million, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.91 and its 200-day moving average is $29.16. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.77 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

First Mid Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

