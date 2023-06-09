American Century Companies Inc. Increases Holdings in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) by 123.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,288,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 712,995 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in AbCellera Biologics were worth $13,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in AbCellera Biologics by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 13,877 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in AbCellera Biologics by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 68,844 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AbCellera Biologics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,447,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,861,000 after buying an additional 80,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in AbCellera Biologics by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,288,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,558,000 after buying an additional 460,153 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbCellera Biologics Price Performance

Shares of ABCL opened at $7.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -39.78 and a beta of -0.12. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $14.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AbCellera Biologics ( NASDAQ:ABCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.11 million. AbCellera Biologics had a negative return on equity of 4.09% and a negative net margin of 27.71%. The business’s revenue was down 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae purchased 153,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.52 per share, for a total transaction of $997,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,012,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,201,454.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae purchased 153,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.52 per share, for a total transaction of $997,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,012,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,201,454.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Booth purchased 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $99,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Securities decreased their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbCellera Biologics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

AbCellera Biologics Profile

(Get Rating)

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

Further Reading

