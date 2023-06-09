American Century Companies Inc. Increases Holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 108.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,022 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $13,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,577,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,878,000 after buying an additional 122,138 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,448,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,855,000 after purchasing an additional 90,426 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,411,000 after purchasing an additional 16,163 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 761,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,929,000 after purchasing an additional 198,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 545,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,857,000 after purchasing an additional 117,035 shares during the last quarter.

ABG opened at $230.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $204.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.52. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.88 and a 12-month high of $253.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.12.

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 6.23%. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 31.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens upped their price target on Asbury Automotive Group to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc is a franchised automotive retailer. It operates through the Dealerships and Total Care Auto (TCA) segments. The Dealerships segment offers a range of automotive products and services fulfilling the entire vehicle ownership lifecycle including the sale of new and used vehicles and the provision of vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

