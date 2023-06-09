American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,289 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $13,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HIG. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 20.7% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on HIG shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.15.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Down 1.1 %

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $71.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.86. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.17 and a 52 week high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.68. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.26%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

