American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stock Position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,512,829 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 249,327 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Archrock were worth $13,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AROC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Archrock by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,958 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Archrock by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,464 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Archrock by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 30,393 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Archrock by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 98,506 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AROC. 500.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Archrock in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Archrock from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Archrock from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Archrock stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Archrock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $11.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.52.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $229.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.50 million. Archrock had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 6.83%. On average, equities analysts predict that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.89%.

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment includes the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company uses to provide operations services.

