American Century Companies Inc. Lowers Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 61.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,627 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 84,864 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $14,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,667 shares of company stock valued at $3,725,307 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Trading Up 1.4 %

MCD stock opened at $285.72 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.58 and a 12-month high of $298.86. The company has a market capitalization of $208.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $289.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.04.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.83.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

